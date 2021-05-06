America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.60 Million

Brokerages predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce sales of $227.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.48 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $195.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $867.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.24 million to $870.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $921.70 million, with estimates ranging from $892.02 million to $951.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $228.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.62 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%.

CRMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 340,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 54,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT opened at $152.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

