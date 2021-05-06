AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.63. 1,650,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,946. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $81.51 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

