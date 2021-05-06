Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $27,104.85 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 10,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $27,104.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,450,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,395,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AMST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. 134,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,780. Amesite Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amesite at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

