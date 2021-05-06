AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up 0.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.65. 8,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

