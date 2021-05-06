Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.93.

AMRX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,682. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 163,848 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,231.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 229,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

