Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 118.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,654,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 96.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 64.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

