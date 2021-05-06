Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico Sells 15,133 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

APH opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

