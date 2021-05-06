Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 202.58%.

AMPY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.89. 26,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,670. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 4.31.

In other Amplify Energy news, insider Anthony William Lopez sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $61,380.00. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

