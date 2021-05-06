Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Trading Down 1.7%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 1,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 14,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, marketing, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, and Soft Drinks.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.