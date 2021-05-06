Analysts Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 383.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of EPAC stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 99,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,514. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

