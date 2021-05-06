Analysts Anticipate IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). IMV reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IMV.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.61. 52,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,891. IMV has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $176.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IMV by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of IMV by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IMV by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.