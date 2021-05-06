Analysts Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report $560.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $563.36 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $460.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416,010 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after acquiring an additional 360,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,956,000 after acquiring an additional 190,245 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after acquiring an additional 260,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 93,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

