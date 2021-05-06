Analysts Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 650%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.97 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OESX. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.69. 4,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,127. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $172.21 million, a P/E ratio of 143.54 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

