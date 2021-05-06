Analysts Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. PetIQ reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PETQ. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of PETQ opened at $41.38 on Thursday. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,577,735 shares of company stock worth $55,593,106 in the last ninety days. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PetIQ by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in PetIQ by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PetIQ by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PetIQ by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in PetIQ by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.