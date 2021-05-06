Analysts Expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). InflaRx posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFRX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in InflaRx by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFRX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,572. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $144.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

