Analysts Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Brokerages predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.74 billion and the lowest is $2.47 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $11.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.90. The company had a trading volume of 530,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,433. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $95.30 and a 12-month high of $178.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.12. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,433 shares of company stock worth $11,374,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

