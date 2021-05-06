Analysts Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $540.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will announce sales of $540.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.59 million and the lowest is $532.00 million. Kirby reported sales of $541.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

In other Kirby news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $259,895.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,428.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,283 shares of company stock worth $902,478. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 353,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,716. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kirby has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

