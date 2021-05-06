Equities research analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Pinduoduo reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $134.62. The stock had a trading volume of 222,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,043. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $165.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.10.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

