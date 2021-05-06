Analysts Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Equities analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. SEI Investments posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $1,292,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 27.7% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 19,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 535,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,030. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

