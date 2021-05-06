Analysts Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to Post $1.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. XPO Logistics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 341.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.04.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,833. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $145.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average of $117.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.00, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

