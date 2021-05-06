Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intact Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.86 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $11.33 EPS.

IFC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$182.13.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$163.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$123.78 and a 52-week high of C$165.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$158.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$149.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Earnings History and Estimates for Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit