Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intact Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.86 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $11.33 EPS.

IFC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$182.13.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$163.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$123.78 and a 52-week high of C$165.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$158.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$149.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

