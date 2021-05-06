Analysts Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Price Target at $60.44

May 6th, 2021

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:BIG traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.84. 552,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 36,404 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Big Lots by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 62,869 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Big Lots by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

