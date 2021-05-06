Analysts Set British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) PT at GBX 445.75

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 445.75 ($5.82).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

BLND stock opened at GBX 526.40 ($6.88) on Monday. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 310.70 ($4.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 537.80 ($7.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The firm has a market cap of £4.88 billion and a PE ratio of -3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 514.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 474.35.

In other news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

