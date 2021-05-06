Analysts Set Expectations for Bank7 Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank7 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BSVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 18.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $787,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank7 by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

