Analysts Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Target Price at $71.50

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.40.
HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.
NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $78.94. 11,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,560. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
In other news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
