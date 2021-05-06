Analysts Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Target Price at $71.50

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.40.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $78.94. 11,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,560. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

