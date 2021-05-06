Analysts Set International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Price Target at $146.00

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:IBM opened at $145.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.37. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

