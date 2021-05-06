Analysts Set RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Price Target at €52.23

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €52.23 ($61.44).

Several brokerages have commented on RTL. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

