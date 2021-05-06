Analysts Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Price Target at $23.71

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

SUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE:SUM traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $31.82.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Summit Materials by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Summit Materials by 26.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

