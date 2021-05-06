Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Saia (SAIA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA):

5/5/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $220.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $220.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $265.00.

4/13/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

4/13/2021 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

4/7/2021 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

4/6/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Saia had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $208.00.

3/10/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $188.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Saia stock traded down $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $234.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $247.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Saia by 4.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

