Analyzing Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Evotec alerts:

4.5% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Evotec and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evotec 0 3 0 0 2.00 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 444.22%. Given NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evotec.

Profitability

This table compares Evotec and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evotec 3.92% 3.96% 1.61% NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -224.41% -171.64%

Risk and Volatility

Evotec has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evotec and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evotec $500.07 million 13.68 $42.64 million $0.56 148.50 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.31 million ($4.08) -0.72

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evotec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Evotec beats NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services. Its EVT Innovate segment is involved in developing drug discovery projects, assets, and platforms. The company's portfolio of research and development programs include diabetes and diabetic complications, fibrosis, immunology, infectious and inflammatory diseases, kidney and liver diseases, oncological and rare diseases, pain, respiratory diseases, and women's health. Evotec SE was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.