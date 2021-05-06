Anchor Protocol (ANC) Hits Market Capitalization of $333.95 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.72 or 0.00010050 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $333.95 million and $5.16 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010709 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00028426 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $855.68 or 0.01503073 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,366,870 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.