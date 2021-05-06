Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABI. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €63.39 ($74.58).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.