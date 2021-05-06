Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

NASDAQ ANIK traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $586.60 million, a P/E ratio of -86.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million. Research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

