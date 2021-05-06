ankrETH Reaches Market Cap of $98.80 Million (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. ankrETH has a total market cap of $98.80 million and approximately $843,588.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for approximately $3,368.59 or 0.05822985 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ankrETH has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00083592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00065798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.82 or 0.00805219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00101706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,197.63 or 0.08984698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

ankrETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

