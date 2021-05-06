AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $249.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $249.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.27.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $254.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. AON has a 52-week low of $176.38 and a 52-week high of $255.65.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is currently 22.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 4,280.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 649,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after acquiring an additional 357,873 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AON by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,999,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AON by 1,813.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.