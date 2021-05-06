APA (NASDAQ:APA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 672,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,018. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.87. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Raymond James raised shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.66.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

