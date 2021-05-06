Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.94

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.94 and last traded at $55.94, with a volume of 642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aperam S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $2.5166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Aperam’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

About Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

