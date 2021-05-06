Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of APEN opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.07. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 30,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $145,793.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 382,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,433.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Barr bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $94,652.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,257 shares of company stock valued at $206,354 over the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.