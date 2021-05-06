Apollo Global Management, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend by 24.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

APO opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $6,250,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,178,928 shares of company stock worth $60,500,987 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

