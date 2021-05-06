Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.680–0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.44 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.260–0.230 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.75.

Shares of APPN traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,968. Appian has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -179.87 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.30.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 over the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

