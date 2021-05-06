Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Apple has increased its dividend payment by 31.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Apple has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apple to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Apple stock opened at $128.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.04. Apple has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.82.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

