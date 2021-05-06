Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CFO Sells $731,280.00 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $130.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.30 and its 200 day moving average is $101.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

