Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Aptiv by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63,896 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Shares of APTV opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.16. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

