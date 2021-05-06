APYSwap (APYS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.45 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $20.27 million and $3.45 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00004751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00074510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00273255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $673.63 or 0.01193000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00030980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.21 or 0.00800868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,440.52 or 0.99956682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,556,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.