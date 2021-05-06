AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%.

Shares of AQB stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 18.33 and a quick ratio of 17.10. The company has a market cap of $381.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Further Reading: FinTech

Earnings History for AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit