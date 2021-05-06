AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%.

Shares of AQB stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 18.33 and a quick ratio of 17.10. The company has a market cap of $381.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

