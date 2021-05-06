Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $133.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQST. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 42.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

