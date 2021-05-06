Archrock, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Archrock has raised its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Archrock has a dividend payout ratio of 207.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE AROC opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

