Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.31.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.