Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -3.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

ARQT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $64,878.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 862,671 shares in the company, valued at $24,206,548.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,450 shares of company stock worth $789,048 over the last ninety days.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.