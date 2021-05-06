Arepacoin Trading Down 54.5% This Week (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded 54.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Arepacoin has a market cap of $61,723.26 and $127.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 240.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,158,709 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

